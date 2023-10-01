BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer-like weather will continue into midweek, with possible record high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.

Patchy dense fog is likely early Monday morning. Keep that in mind if you’re traveling. The rest of the day will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Light smoke haze is likely from the Canadian wildfires, but no air quality issues are expected.

The middle of the week will actually feel like the middle of summer, with highs in the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Even a few mid 80s are possible on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be mild as well, only dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A big pattern change will start to occur Friday, as a strong cold front approaches the region. Expect increasing clouds, with showers during the afternoon and overnight. It will still be relatively warm, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers are likely on Saturday, with highs holding in the 60s. We’ll get a big reminder on Sunday that it’s October, with scattered showers and highs only in the 50s. Enjoy the summer weather while it lasts!

