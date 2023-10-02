2 dead in Northern New York plane crash

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two people are dead after a plane crash in Lake Placid.

New York State Police say it happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday

They say the small private plane was carrying two people.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association says its senior vice president of the air safety institute was one of the people who died in the crash. Richard McSpadden was in the passenger seat when the AOPA says the plane experienced an emergency after takeoff. They say the pilot attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway.

The Adirondack Daily Express reports the second person who died is former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. The newspaper says Francis recently bought the Lake Placid Airways scenic Tour business.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

