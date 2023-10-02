Accessible section brings statewide mountain biking trail a step closer to completion

CHITTENDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Mountain bikers rejoice! A statewide trail is one step closer to completion. Our Sophia Thomas spoke with its creators about a new, accessible branch and the future of the trail.

As an employee of Vermont Adaptive, Jeff Alexander has worked with many athletes who can’t traverse the average bike trail. He wants to change that.

“The accessibility of trails is paramount in the state of Vermont for folks with different abilities and disabilities. Being able to come out here and enjoy this beautiful backcountry is amazing and everybody deserves the opportunity to recreate,” Alexander said.

The Chitty Bang Bang trail in the Green Mountain National Forest is up to the task. The Vermont Huts Association and the Velomont Trail Collective unveiled the trail Monday. The 2.1-mile trail was specifically developed to accommodate riders of all kinds, as well as hikers and backpackers.

“Trails like these are making it possible for folks with different abilities and disabilities on different types of equipment to be able to access the terrain,” Alexander said.

Chitty Bang Bang fits into a larger project known as the Velomont Trail that’s creating and piecing together trails around the state to create one contiguous trail.

So far, Velomont covers 29 miles in Central Vermont.

The Velomont Trail Collective started the project in 2017. Angus McCusker has been along for the ride.

“All of our communities have existing trail networks and loops. So instead of creating more and more trails, let’s just connect to our neighboring community,” McCusker said.

Similar to the Long Trail, Velomont offers overnight lodging along the way. The completed Velomont Trail will connect more than 30 huts and hostels, many of which will be ADA-accessible.

The trail also snakes through local towns and villages.

“One of the beautiful things about Velomont is that it’s intentionally routed into Vermont’s communities. It’s a good complement to the backcountry experience,” said RJ Thompson of the Vermont Huts Association.

The Velomont Trail Collective says they hope to include as many adaptive sections as possible. The final trail will span from Canada and Massachusetts. The collective says they hope to complete it within the next decade or so.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.