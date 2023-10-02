Asylum-seekers from Venezuela can work in NY legally

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Asylum-seekers from Venezuela will soon be eligible to work in New York legally. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday.

The Labor Department identified 18,000 jobs offered by more than 350 employers willing to hire work-eligible migrants.

“That means that 40% of the people who came here through jungles and mountains and rivers and incredible adversity, they found their way to New York. Forty percent of the country of Venezuela, because of the Biden administration’s actions, are now eligible to have work authorization and... temporary protective status in 30 days,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Last month, President Joe Biden granted temporary legal status to Venezuelans who were in the country before July 31.

