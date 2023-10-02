How to help
Beta Technologies opens electric aircraft manufacturing facility in Vermont

Beta Technologies has opened what it says is the first large-scale manufacturing facility for electric aircraft in the country.
Beta Technologies has opened what it says is the first large-scale manufacturing facility for electric aircraft in the country.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies has opened what it says is the first large-scale manufacturing facility for electric aircraft in the country.

The 188,000-square-foot facility in South Burlington is where the company will manufacture and assemble its all-electric aircraft.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and former senator Patrick Leahy were at the opening of the facility Monday morning. So was our Cat Viglienzoni. She will have a full report from the event on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

