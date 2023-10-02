How to help
Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the White House said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also are scheduled to attend.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden also had celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Rehabilitation Act, which he said paved the way for the ADA.

“Every American, especially those with disabilities, is worthy of dignity and our respect and should have access to every opportunity available in our country,” he said in the statement.

According to the Department of Labor, the ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations and access to government services.

