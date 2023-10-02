Burlington book festival inspires love of literature

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont native Rachel Carter always had a passion for reading and writing.

“I was a huge reader when I was a kid. I just devoured every single book that I could get my hands on,” said Green Mountain Book Festival Executive Director Rachel Carter.

Now she’s an author and wants to spread the love of literature through her community, and that’s how she along with a group of book lovers created the Green Mountain Book Festival.

“I just think that storytelling is informative and it’s something that affects and impacts all of us. And I think it’s a great way to get information, to learn things about the world,” said Carter.

Festival President Shelagh Connor Shapiro says it took a lot of work to get the event off the ground.

“You work so hard in a little bit of a bubble you know you’re just in a group or by yourself doing all of this kind of sometimes even tedious work,” said Green Mountain Book Festival President Shelagh Connor Shapiro.

But she says the hard work paid off.

“The energy of the people that come is so wonderful, and then you get to the day and the people arrive, and it’s just like so awesome and you suddenly feel like ‘oh this is the fruits of the labor,” said Shapiro.

Organizers say the celebration promotes literary arts in Vermont, showcases local artistry, honors free expression, and fosters connection. Many authors were at this event as well as people of all ages. Along with celebrating books, the event also provided a space to discuss nationwide issues such as the concept of book banning. While it’s not a trend being seen in Vermont as it is in other states such as Florida, people like Shapiro say they believe restricting access to reading materials is a bad idea.

“I just want to mention that book banning is a terrible thing for authors, readers, it’s worse for our children. They need the opportunity to read broadly and ask a lot of questions,” said Shapiro.

But ultimately those in attendance say this festival showcases the joy of reading.

“It’s hugely rewarding, all the readers that we have in Burlington, in Vermont who just really want to celebrate our local talent, it’s just been really rewarding to see,” said Carter.

Organizers say the festival started back in 2021 and they are hopeful they can continue the event for many years.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.