Catamounts go crazy for six goals in conference win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They needed it, and they got it.

After dropping their last two conference games by just one goal each, the UVM women’s soccer team erupted for six goals in a 6-1 win over UMass Lowell. The Cats scored six goals in a game for the first time since 2009.

Check out the highlights and reaction in the video above.

