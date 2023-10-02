Catamounts go crazy for six goals in conference win
Most in a game since 2009
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They needed it, and they got it.
After dropping their last two conference games by just one goal each, the UVM women’s soccer team erupted for six goals in a 6-1 win over UMass Lowell. The Cats scored six goals in a game for the first time since 2009.
Check out the highlights and reaction in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.