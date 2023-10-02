How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating reports of bomb threats to key infrastructure throughout...
Police: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vermont
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home
Tired of boring old mulch? Here's what else you can use to cover your ground. - File photo
In the Garden: Ground cover

Latest News

Logan Clegg
Jury selection begins in case of man charged in NH double-murder
Beta Technologies has opened what it says is the first large-scale manufacturing facility for...
Beta Technologies opens electric aircraft manufacturing facility in Vermont
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt