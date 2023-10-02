How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Donahue claims first career Milk Bowl crown

Final event of Thunder Road season
Final event of Thunder Road season
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fourteen years after his dad, John, won the race, Stephen Donahue claimed his first career Milk Bowl title on Sunday.

“I always said I would rather win this race than a championship. To do both, in the same year at this track, I’ll probably never top it,” Donahue said. “My dad raced here, I’ve come in and I’ve got the name, it’s just a matter of if can I do what he’s done. To go from dreaming about hopefully racing one day to actually doing what we’ve done is just unbelievable.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating reports of bomb threats to key infrastructure throughout...
Police: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vermont
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: missing N.Y. 9-year-old in “imminent danger”
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home
Tired of boring old mulch? Here's what else you can use to cover your ground. - File photo
In the Garden: Ground cover

Latest News

Final event of the Thunder Road season
Donahue claims first career Milk Bowl crown
Most in a game since 2009
Catamounts go crazy for six goals in conference win
Cats buried four goals in the first period
UVM women’s hockey scores early, often in exhibition win
Cats buried four goals in the first period
UVM women’s hockey scores early, often in exhibition win