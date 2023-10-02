Donahue claims first career Milk Bowl crown

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fourteen years after his dad, John, won the race, Stephen Donahue claimed his first career Milk Bowl title on Sunday.

“I always said I would rather win this race than a championship. To do both, in the same year at this track, I’ll probably never top it,” Donahue said. “My dad raced here, I’ve come in and I’ve got the name, it’s just a matter of if can I do what he’s done. To go from dreaming about hopefully racing one day to actually doing what we’ve done is just unbelievable.”

