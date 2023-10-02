How to help
Jury selection begins in case of man charged in NH double-murder

Logan Clegg
Logan Clegg(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Jury selection began Monday for the New Hampshire man accused of killing a couple last year.

Logan Clegg is accused of shooting and killing Stephen and Wendy Reid when the New Hampshire couple went for a walk on a hiking trail in Concord in April 2022.

Clegg is accused of two counts of second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty.

Clegg was arrested in July 2022 in Vermont at the South Burlington Library on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case from Utah.

Former New Hampshire attorney Patricia LaFrance says selecting the jury will be a meticulous process.

“The state may have one particular juror that they’re looking at in terms of just the general juror. Do they want older? Do they want younger? I anticipate the defense would try to maybe find somebody looking at people who are around his age. Perhaps they might be sympathetic to his situation,” LaFrance said.

Details on how police connected Clegg to the murder have not been released. We expect to learn more during the trial.

