Man wanted in attempted Marshfield Village Store robbery, aggravated assault

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are seeking help in locating a man wanted for alleged aggravated assault.

On Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m., Vermont State Police got a report of a man attempting to steal gas from the Marshfield Village Store.

Bystanders confronted the man who allegedly threatened them with a knife. When police arrived, he supposedly pulled a knife on the troopers before running away.

That man has been identified as 35-year old Kyle Bessette of Barre.

His whereabouts are unknown, but if you have information on his location, police would like to hear from you.

Vermont State Police vehicle.
POLICE: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vt.
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: missing N.Y. 9-year-old in "imminent danger"
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident
file
In the Garden: Ground Cover

Billings Farm and Museum
Local photographer highlights Vermont's female farmers
