Man wanted in attempted Marshfield Village Store robbery, aggravated assault

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are seeking help in locating a man wanted for alleged aggravated assault.

On Sunday night at around 10:00 p.m., Vermont State Police got a report of a man attempting to steal gas from the Marshfield Village Store.

Bystanders confronted the man who allegedly threatened them with a knife. When police arrived, he supposedly pulled a knife on the troopers before running away.

That man has been identified as 35-year old Kyle Bessette of Barre.

His whereabouts are unknown, but if you have information on his location, police would like to hear from you.

