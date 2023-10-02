Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody

MOREAU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a missing girl who disappeared from a Northern New York campground has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health,” New York State Police said in a news release Monday. “A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

There’s no word yet on the suspect. Troopers said more details would be released as they become available.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Hundreds of people joined the search for Charlotte, 9, around Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany.

The fourth grader disappeared from the park Saturday night while riding her bicycle and police believed she may have been abducted.

About 400 people joined the search to find her. State troopers also set up several checkpoints on nearby roads.

