How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody

Charlotte Sena
Charlotte Sena(National Center For Missing and Endangered)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREAU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a missing girl who disappeared from a Northern New York campground has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health,” New York State Police said in a news release Monday. “A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

There’s no word yet on the suspect. Troopers said more details would be released as they become available.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Hundreds of people joined the search for Charlotte, 9, around Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany.

The fourth grader disappeared from the park Saturday night while riding her bicycle and police believed she may have been abducted.

About 400 people joined the search to find her. State troopers also set up several checkpoints on nearby roads.

Related Stories:

Hundreds join search for 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating reports of bomb threats to key infrastructure throughout...
Police: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vermont
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home

Latest News

Mountain bikers rejoice! A statewide trail is one step closer to completion. Our Sophia Thomas...
Accessible section brings statewide mountain biking trail a step closer to completion
1 year in, has Vermont's legal cannabis marketplace met expectations?
Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England...
Plane crash in Northern NY kills 2, including former NFL player
More cuts are reportedly coming to the financially struggling Vermont State Colleges System.
Source: Vermont State University to cut more programs