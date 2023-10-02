Searchers recover body of pilot of a small plane that crashed into NH lake

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a pilot of a small plane that crashed into a New Hampshire lake Saturday night.

The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Gilford, New Hampshire. according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane.

Investigators conducted a search of the area Saturday night and were able to locate some debris. according to Sgt. Alex Lopashanski of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The pilot was not immediately located and the search was suspended until morning.

Lopashanski said searchers renewed their search for the pilot Sunday and just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday members of the NH Fish and Game Dive Team located the pilot in nearly 60 feet of water and they were able to recover him.

The pilot’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family, officials said.

Officials said they were first notified of the plane crash just before 8 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)