Source: Vermont State University to cut more programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More cuts are reportedly coming to the financially struggling Vermont State Colleges System.
WCAX News has learned that a new report recommends eliminating or combining some programs, and moving some programs to different campuses.
A source tells WCAX News none of the students currently enrolled in those programs will be impacted, and that faculty and staff are getting the report now. The public will get it on Tuesday.
This report represents even more changes at Vermont State University, which has operated in the red for years. The university, which recently merged campuses and rebranded, has faced a drop in enrollment and rising costs over the past decade. The school system ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $22 million deficit. It’s projected to reduce that by $5 million next fiscal year to $17 million.
Major changes have happened, and it sounds like with this new announcement more are coming.
Last month, college Chancellor Sophie Zdatny announced she will step down at the end of the year. And David Bergh was named the new president, taking Interim President Mike Smith’s place when he steps down at the end of the year.
The state colleges trustees have said that unification is the key to financial stability without closing campuses. However, some faculty and students have questioned whether the merger will make financial matters worse.
Related Stories:
Vermont State University announces new president
Vermont State Colleges System chancellor stepping down
Vermont State University says fall enrollment numbers meet goal
First-year students arrive at newly minted Vermont State University
Vermont State University celebrates unified opening
You Can Quote Me: May 28, 2023
Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch
Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name
Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University
Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?
Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch
Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name
Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University
Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries
Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all
State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges
Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist
VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse
VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote
Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital
VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections
Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire
What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?
VSC supporters protest potential campus closures
Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses
Will region’s small college closure crisis continue?
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.