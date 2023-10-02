Source: Vermont State University to cut more programs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More cuts are reportedly coming to the financially struggling Vermont State Colleges System.

WCAX News has learned that a new report recommends eliminating or combining some programs, and moving some programs to different campuses.

A source tells WCAX News none of the students currently enrolled in those programs will be impacted, and that faculty and staff are getting the report now. The public will get it on Tuesday.

This report represents even more changes at Vermont State University, which has operated in the red for years. The university, which recently merged campuses and rebranded, has faced a drop in enrollment and rising costs over the past decade. The school system ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $22 million deficit. It’s projected to reduce that by $5 million next fiscal year to $17 million.

Major changes have happened, and it sounds like with this new announcement more are coming.

Last month, college Chancellor Sophie Zdatny announced she will step down at the end of the year. And David Bergh was named the new president, taking Interim President Mike Smith’s place when he steps down at the end of the year.

The state colleges trustees have said that unification is the key to financial stability without closing campuses. However, some faculty and students have questioned whether the merger will make financial matters worse.

Related Stories:

Vermont State University announces new president

Vermont State Colleges System chancellor stepping down

Vermont State University says fall enrollment numbers meet goal

First-year students arrive at newly minted Vermont State University

Vermont State University celebrates unified opening

You Can Quote Me: May 28, 2023

Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch

Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name

Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University

Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?

Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch

Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name

Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University

Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?

Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle

Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries

Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all

State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges

Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse

VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital

VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

VSC supporters protest potential campus closures

Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses

Will region’s small college closure crisis continue?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.