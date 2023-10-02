Suspect in Burlington gunfire incident pleads not guilty to charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who says he stole a gun to pay a drug debt now faces charges for allegedly firing that gun in downtown Burlington Friday.

Oscar Delgado, 39, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The incident unfolded Friday at about 2:40 p.m. near the corner of St. Paul and King streets. One witness told police that he got into a fight with Delgado and Delgado pulled out a gun and fired at him, narrowly missing.

Police said when he was arrested, Delgado admitted to firing the gun but claimed it was an accident. He says he stole the gun and planned to use it to pay off a drug debt. But he told police when he was showing it off, he accidentally fired it.

With police on their way, Delgado took off, trespassing on Flynn Theater property, and then tried to flush his clothes down the toilet at the El Gato restaurant on lower Church Street.

According to court paperwork, the gun eventually made it to the hands of the drug dealer before police were able to make an arrest.

Delgado has had 150 police interactions in Vermont since 2011, including multiple felony convictions and sex crimes.

He is being held behind bars.

