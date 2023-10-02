Trespassing tourists lead to closure of another rural Vermont road

READING, Vt. (WCAX) - The owners of another private property in our region are saying enough is enough when it comes to tourism traffic on their rural road. Now, the road that leads to the Jenne Farm in Reading has been closed to all nonlocal traffic.

The town of Reading, like neighboring Woodstock, is finding out that when it comes to tourism traffic, it is possible to get too much of a good thing.

On any given day, during the heart of fall foliage season in Vermont, cars pull over along the Jenne Road in Reading. Passengers get out looking to capture that quintessential Vermont countryside.

The farm has been heavily photographed for decades but traffic really increased in recent years after cameos on the big screen, which include “Funny Farm” and “Forrest Gump.”

A fence now surrounds the property. Not everyone likes the noise.

“It’s aggravating,” said Mary Watkins of Cavendish.

Watkins has friends who live on the Jenne Road and says too many times out-of-towners have pushed the boundaries of properties up and down the road.

“That is trespassing,” Watkins said. “Especially when I see people in someone else’s front lawn or walking up their long driveway, or sitting on somebody else’s porch in large groups.”

Recently, the town posted a “Road Closed-Local Traffic Only” sign.

“We like to share the beauty but I think it has crossed a line,” said Scott Harkins, who owns the Reading Greenhouse in the center of town.

Harkins acknowledges the state relies heavily on tourism dollars, but wonders at what point you draw the line.

“It is kind of a shame that it has been abused, privacy has been abused,” Harkins said.

The Jenne Farm sells maple syrup year-round. It’s now using social media to get the word out about recent developments on the farm.

“Bad behavior is not tolerable,” Watkins said.

I spoke with one of the owners at the farm who declined to speak on camera but he told me that tourists were trespassing on the property over the weekend. He says ultimately it comes down to respect. But how long it will take for that message to resonate is still unclear.

