UVM women’s hockey scores early, often in exhibition win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The scoring started early, and it didn’t stop.

The UVM women’s hockey team jumped out to a 4-0 lead over McGill at the first intermission, before scoring once in each of the game’s final two periods en route to a 6-0 victory in the exhibition. The Cats will open the regular season on Friday against Clarkson.

