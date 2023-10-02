UVM women’s hockey scores early, often in exhibition win
Cats buried four goals in the first period
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The scoring started early, and it didn’t stop.
The UVM women’s hockey team jumped out to a 4-0 lead over McGill at the first intermission, before scoring once in each of the game’s final two periods en route to a 6-0 victory in the exhibition. The Cats will open the regular season on Friday against Clarkson.
