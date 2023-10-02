Woman charged in husband’s murder withdraws request for new lawyer; trial delayed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman who was set to go on trial this week accused of murdering her husband has withdrawn her request for a new lawyer, and the trial has been delayed.

We have an update on a Vermont murder case that was set to go to trial this week.

Angela Auclair is accused of killing her husband, David Auclair, at a Hinesburg trailhead in 2019.

Auclair’s son Kory Lee George took a plea deal to testify against his mother at trial, saying she was the one who pulled the trigger.

We told you last week that Auclair requested a new attorney, saying she didn’t believe her lawyer, Robert Sussman, has provided adequate legal representation by keeping her informed of the case’s progress. But now that request has been withdrawn.

And now, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office says the trial is expected to begin early next year.

