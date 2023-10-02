How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman charged in husband’s murder withdraws request for new lawyer; trial delayed

Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File photo
Angela Auclair confers with her lawyer - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman who was set to go on trial this week accused of murdering her husband has withdrawn her request for a new lawyer, and the trial has been delayed.

We have an update on a Vermont murder case that was set to go to trial this week.

Angela Auclair is accused of killing her husband, David Auclair, at a Hinesburg trailhead in 2019.

Auclair’s son Kory Lee George took a plea deal to testify against his mother at trial, saying she was the one who pulled the trigger.

We told you last week that Auclair requested a new attorney, saying she didn’t believe her lawyer, Robert Sussman, has provided adequate legal representation by keeping her informed of the case’s progress. But now that request has been withdrawn.

And now, the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office says the trial is expected to begin early next year.

Related Stories:

Woman charged with husband’s murder asks for new lawyer

Plea deal calls for Vt. murder suspect to testify against mom

Hinesburg murder suspect faces new charges

Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect

Hinesburg murder suspect close to plea deal

Wife charged in Hinesburg murder awaits trial behind bars

Police charge Williston man in shooting death of stepfather

Police say man found dead in Hinesburg was homicide victim

Homicide victim remembered

Neighbors had worried about safety where homicide happened

Search warrant executed in Hinesburg homicide

Weapon used in Hinesburg homicide found; victim’s stepson in custody

Stepson of murdered Hinesburg man to remain in jail

Investigators still focused on homicide victim’s stepson

Police arrest wife in connection with Hinesburg homicide

Prosecutors name suspect in Hinesburg murder

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating reports of bomb threats to key infrastructure throughout...
Police: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vermont
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
Burlington, Friday Sept. 29
Arrest made in downtown Burlington gunfire incident
A multi-agency collaboration is credited with getting a large number of illegal drugs off the...
Felony amounts of drugs seized from Barre home
Tired of boring old mulch? Here's what else you can use to cover your ground. - File photo
In the Garden: Ground cover

Latest News

Two people are dead after a plane crash in North Elba. - File photo
2 dead in Northern New York plane crash
Beta Technologies has opened what it says is the first large-scale manufacturing facility for...
Beta Technologies opens electric aircraft manufacturing facility in Vermont
Searchers have recovered the body of a pilot of a small plane that crashed into a New Hampshire...
Searchers recover body of pilot of a small plane that crashed into NH lake
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash