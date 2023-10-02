How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was a fine start to this first work week of October with colorful fall foliage and summerlike temperatures. And we are just getting started with those warm temperatures. We are likely to break high temperature records over the next few days with highs getting into 80s. And the sunshine will continue to keep on coming.

Then the reality check will hit by the end of the week. Most of Friday will still be fairly warm, but clouds will be on the increase as a sharp cold front approaches from the west. That front will start to move through late Friday and Friday night, accompanied by rain showers. The Indigenous People’s Day weekend will start out wet & much cooler on Saturday.

There will be a few sunny breaks on Sunday, but also there could still be a few rain showers scattered about. That goes for Monday, too. Temperatures over the weekend and into next week will be a far cry from where they will be this week, with highs topping out only in the upper 40s to mid-50s. There might even be a few snow flurries at some of the mountaintops late Sunday into Monday!

Continue to take MAX Advantage of this bonus summer weather over the next few days so you can enjoy the peak fall foliage that is out there in many spots now. -Gary

