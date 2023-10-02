BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Our stretch of sunny and warm weather is here to stay for now. We will be greeted with hazy sunshine throughout our Monday as that morning fog burns off. Daytime highs again for the day will climb into the low and mid-70s. Clear skies stick around tonight as temperatures fall back into the 40s and 50s, and that typical morning fog rolls back in tomorrow morning.

Through mid-week, we are keeping the sunshine and very warm temperatures. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all feature a good amount of sunshine and daytime highs each day in the upper 70s and low to mid 80 that will probably be enough to break some records.

As we head towards the end of this week and this weekend, wetter and more seasonable weather returns. We will introduce the chance for a few rain showers on Friday and through the weekend. Friday features temperatures in the 70s. For Saturday, we’re in the 60s, and on Sunday, most will be stuck in the 50s.

Get out and enjoy this sunny and warm weather while it lasts.

Have a great Monday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

