Burlington school employee exonerated of abusive behavior

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington School District officials say an internal investigation has exonerated a school employee of abusive behavior against an autistic student.

Marissa Byrd says, a Champlain Elementary School parent, last month accused a school employee of taping her son’s eyes shut in a “joking matter” when he wouldn’t listen.

Burlington Superintendent Tom Flanagan says that investigators found no evidence that the teacher involved acted with malice or violated any district policy, or state or federal law. That teacher is now back on the job.

“We are committed to working together with the family and the educator moving forward, with the goal of creating a restorative resolution to this situation that centers the safety and wellbeing of both individuals,” Flanagan said in a letter to families.

WCAX has reached out to the mother who made the complaint but has not heard back.

