Burlington searching for answers to combat drug crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is taking further steps to tackle its drug crisis. City councilors on the public safety committee made changes to a resolution taking a closer look at declaring the drug crisis a public health and safety emergency.

First responders and EMS work to help save overdose victims -- as the city says -- by September they have already responded to a record 386 overdoses so far this year.

“I think it is important that we provide with this resolution with the urgency that is commensurate with the urgency that is the incredible public safety crisis that our city is now facing” said Tim Doherty, a member of the public safety committee.

At Monday’s meeting, the committee made changes to a resolution to tackle the drug crisis in the area. Most of the changes were minor changes to the language. Keeping much of the original resolution the same.

The resolution adds discussion of the issue to every city council agenda. City councilor Melo Grant saying it has not been talked about enough. ”We need to have an item for each meeting, so we are properly informing the people of Burlington. where do we stand in terms of spending.”

The resolution also asks neighboring communities to urge the department of health to disburse opioid settlement money allocated by the legislature. The money would go towards providing care, treatment and harm reduction interventions for drug users.

City councilors want the people of Burlington to lobby for the money - since they say the state has not taken the steps to do so.

Karen Paul, Burlington City Council President and Public Safety Committee member adds, “the state of Vermont has not acted with significant urgency to embrace all aspects of evidence-based harm reduction on the statewide level.”

The committee also wants to hold two public forums to allow community members to learn from harm reduction specialists and the resolution also asks the governor and members of the legislature to witness the crisis themselves in Burlington.

Monday’s conversations was the last one the committee will have on the resolution. The changes will now be sent to the next city council meeting on October 10th.

