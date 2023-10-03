Cannabis growers’ flood relief fund has raised $10K

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As many Vermonters continue to recover from July’s flooding, the Vermont Growers Association is helping cannabis farmers and businesses affected by the disaster.

They created the Vermont Cannabis Industry Emergency Fund, a permanent relief fund for state-licensed cannabis farms and businesses affected by natural and unnatural disasters. They hope to raise $50,000 by December to award each grower with up to $8,000 in funds for relief.

The association’s Geoffrey Pizzutillo says as Vermont communities continue in their flood recovery, the state’s fledgling cannabis industry needs help, too. “It’s a significant part of the economy. It is actively put at risk for extreme weather events. It is not eligible for the same sort of emergency relief and support other industries benefit from,” he said.

As of right now, the fund has raised $10,000.

Related Stories:

1 year in, has Vermont’s legal cannabis marketplace met expectations?

Cannabis retailers celebrate first year of adult use sales

Vermont’s cannabis industry looks ahead after a strong first year

Flooding forces some Vt. pot shops to relocate, look to ‘Higher Calling’ for help

Vt. cannabis growers, retailers band together for ‘Higher Calling’

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.