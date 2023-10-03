How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Cannabis growers’ flood relief fund has raised $10K

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As many Vermonters continue to recover from July’s flooding, the Vermont Growers Association is helping cannabis farmers and businesses affected by the disaster.

They created the Vermont Cannabis Industry Emergency Fund, a permanent relief fund for state-licensed cannabis farms and businesses affected by natural and unnatural disasters. They hope to raise $50,000 by December to award each grower with up to $8,000 in funds for relief.

The association’s Geoffrey Pizzutillo says as Vermont communities continue in their flood recovery, the state’s fledgling cannabis industry needs help, too. “It’s a significant part of the economy. It is actively put at risk for extreme weather events. It is not eligible for the same sort of emergency relief and support other industries benefit from,” he said.

As of right now, the fund has raised $10,000.

Related Stories:

1 year in, has Vermont’s legal cannabis marketplace met expectations?

Cannabis retailers celebrate first year of adult use sales

Vermont’s cannabis industry looks ahead after a strong first year

Flooding forces some Vt. pot shops to relocate, look to ‘Higher Calling’ for help

Vt. cannabis growers, retailers band together for ‘Higher Calling’

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Police say a former NFL player and an Air Force veteran died in a plane crash in New York’s...
Plane crash in Northern NY kills 2, including former NFL player
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Logan Clegg-File photo
Gun evidence the focus at trial of man accused in NH double-murder
Jake Burton Carpenter-File photo
Vermont dedicates marker in honor of birthplace of Burton Snowboards
A Holocaust survivor and former SUNY Plattsburgh professor who lived in New York's North...
Holocaust survivor, SUNY Plattsburgh Professor Vladimir Munk remembered
A Williston teen faces charges after police clocked them going 116 mph on I-89.
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89