Draft report outlines proposed Vermont State University cuts, changes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A draft report released Tuesday outlines proposed cuts and other changes to programs offered at Vermont State University in an effort to keep the newly merged institution afloat.

The report recommends eliminating 10 programs by next fall. Current enrollment in the programs totals 77 students, which represent less than 2% of the student body.

Thirteen programs are recommended for consolidation and 11 programs are recommended to change locations.

VTSU Interim President Mike Smith says the cuts are necessary for financial sustainability and that no current students will be impacted by the proposal. “This is a normal process that I believe higher education should go through to make sure that their courses are relevant, that they are enrolled properly, that they are fiscally sustainable as they move forward. This is a normal process I would believe we would be doing anyway,” said Smith, who will be leaving the post next month after the recent selection of David Bergh as president,

Some of the proposed cuts include programs in agriculture, forestry, landscape contracting, applied business, computer engineering technology, music, performance, arts, and technology, photography, school psychology, and climate change science.

The plans also call for reducing the number of full-time faculty by up to 33 positions through a buyout program designed to forestall layoffs. Those details will be released soon.

Smith says the university ended last fiscal year with a $22 million deficit and that changes could result in savings of up to $3.3 million. He also adds that “mean-spirited” comments intended to either maintain the status quo or pick winners between campuses should be rejected. “Let us be clear, that will bring our entire community down,” he said.

Officials say the draft report was intended to solicit feedback from stakeholders, which can be submitted via their school dean.

