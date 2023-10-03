Firefighters and EMS teams join forces amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Citing staffing woes, some fire and EMS units in Vermont are considering merging forces.

Stowe and St. Johnsbury are in the early stages of considering the idea of combining their respective EMS and fire services, saying reorganization is where the field is going.

In Stowe, EMS and fire are under one municipal organization and work together but have separate budgets.

As the town grows, so does the call volume. Fire Chief Scott Reeves says joining forces would help because staff levels aren’t keeping up.

“This allows us to cross-train individuals and have the departments work together so that we’re filling those shifts,” said Chief Reeves.

With a record-breaking 450 fire and over 900 EMS responses last year, Reeves says on the outside, a merger would be a positive budgetary move with the potential for a new logo and uniforms. But for internal operations, “it’ll give us more surety of service and making sure that we have the numbers that we need to roll the proper amount of equipment at the time of need,” said Chief Reeves.

Similar conversations are underway in St. Johnsbury, where the town’s fire department is looking to merge with Calex Ambulance Services, which assists 11 communities in the NEK.

Calex Chief Michael Wright and Fire Chief Bradley Reed say their departments have staff that travel to get to work, and sometimes they have to call on folks during their off days to assist.

“Our main focus is recruitment and retention, you know, how can we provide better benefits. We don’t have retirement right now, a municipal model would give us retirement. We would look at pay increases. We would look at better health care benefits,” said Chief Wright.

The idea of cross-training is leading the conversation too, allowing both EMS and Fire certified individuals with broader skill sets to handle more emergencies.

“Staffing isn’t just about getting out the door and providing the service. It’s also about providing a certain level of safety to our members,” said Chief Reed.

Like Stowe, these departments say community members would likely only notice a new logo, and Calex would still serve the other communities. While they hope to get state funding at some point, the imminent merger would need to be supported by St. Johnsbury’s tax base.

State EMS Chief Bambi Dame says individually, EMS and fire department mergers like this have never happened before.

She says 28 EMS services are municipal-based, 72 EMS services are fire-based, and 66 EMS services are private.

While merging already existing departments would be new for Vermont, she says it’s not new nationwide among staffing issues.

“There are some funding issues surrounding the increasing cost of readiness, increasing cost of medications and equipment, and just lower insurance rate reimbursements, more challenges surrounding reimbursement,” said Chief Dame.

Dame adds that joining forces is less about the funding than a budgetary merger appears.

“People think that there’s a huge cost savings. When you combine two organizations, statistically, from what I have found across the United States, that hasn’t been the case. What they have found is increasing resources available,” said Chief Dame.

Stowe’s timeline is still yet to be determined. St. Johnsbury is waiting for approval from the select board with the goal of warning a town vote on Town Meeting Day.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.