Friends and family demand justice for Addison County woman

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Supporters of an Addison County woman fatally shot outside her home last month rallied Tuesday, demanding justice for Michelle Kilbreth. Police say they know who shot and killed the Waltham woman, but no charges have been filed in the case.

“I don’t know how to deal with the pain,” said Roxanne Bigelow, who spent Tuesday afternoon with friends and family on the Middlebury green, demanding justice for her daughter, Michelle Kilbreth. “I’m going to fight for justice for her for as long as I can breathe.”

Police say Kilbreth intervened in a dispute in her Waltham neighborhood and ended up in a fight with another woman. Kilbreth brought a gun with her and lost control of it. That’s when police say a male juvenile picked up the gun and shot Kilbreth multiple times. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but nearly a month later, no charges have been filed and the shooter’s name and age have not been released.

Bigelow is asking for accountability for the shooter and the woman Kilbreth fought with. “She held her down, she pounded the hell out of her till she was almost unconscious and he just finished the job for her, that’s how I see it,” Bigelow said.

Addison County State’s Attorney Eva Vekos says the Vermont State Police are still investigating. “We certainly are not going to make a charging decision until the investigation is done. It’s just not done yet,” she said. But Vekos admits it can be a challenge when it comes to juveniles, whose cases are generally heard in family court, where the proceedings are confidential. “There are very strict laws in the books under the juvenile statute that require, that bar anyone from releasing information related to court activity or juvenile court.”

As for preventing any future violence, Vekos said bringing guns to a fight is never the answer. “I care deeply about the safety of this community and what I recommend for all people of any age, is when you are going to try to resolve a despite with someone else, don’t bring a loaded handgun,” she said.

Michelle Kilbreth (WCAX)

“She carried a pistol for protection. If she wanted to shoot that girl -- she’s an avid hunter -- she would have shot her before she went across the street. That’s not Michelle, she would never be that way,” Bigelow said.

If there are charges in family court, the case will be handled out of the public eye and punishment would not include any prison time.

If charges do come in the case, the victim’s family will be informed.

