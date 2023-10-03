How to help
Holocaust survivor, SUNY Plattsburgh Professor Vladimir Munk remembered

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Holocaust survivor and former SUNY Plattsburgh professor who lived in New York’s North Country has died.

Vladimir Munk was honored with the Louis E. Yavner Award just last month in recognition of his efforts to educate people about the Holocaust and other human rights violations.

According to his obituary, Munk died Saturday. He was 98.

Munk was held at various concentration camps during World War II, including Auschwitz.

In 2020, Munk traveled back to Poland for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. His visit was recorded in the documentary “Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk.

