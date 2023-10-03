How Nightmare Vermont aims to keep Halloween fun for everyone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Making Halloween fun for everyone-- that’s the goal of Nightmare Vermont, which is entering its 18th season this year.

The annual tradition aims to frighten people during the Halloween season, but organizers say there are also options for people to customize their experience. Their website lists trigger warnings for each year’s show. And people can buy “Ghost Wards” that let them keep their personal space. Also, there are safe words people can use to be removed from the haunted house if they’re overwhelmed.

“I love haunted houses with all of my heart and it always struck me as so tragic that people would have a bad experience at a haunted house that they couldn’t control where they were overwhelmed and they couldn’t make it stop. And then they don’t ever want to come back,” said Jana Beagley of Nightmare Vermont.

Nightmare Vermont has an Effective Scaring workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Expo grandstand in Essex Junction. Participants will get tips for creating scares while also respecting boundaries.

