New AARP report ranks Vermont 9th for long-term care services

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows where Vermont is falling short in long-term care.

Vermont does pretty well on the AARP Long-Term Services and Supports Scorecard, ranking ninth nationally, but the survey also shows gaps where improvements are needed.

The AARP says Vermont would score better if there was a state-run paid family leave program, and by addressing the workforce crisis in long-term care and nursing homes. And the AARP says low wages put staff turnover rates in Vermont higher than in most other states.

“Pay is low. Work is hard. We are seeing a kind of churn that puts us at the bottom of that list that is clearly an area we must do better on moving forward,” said Greg Marchildon of AARP Vermont.

Marchildon says COVID really exposed the problem.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Greg Marchildon.

Click here for the full AARP Long-Term Services and Supports Scorecard.

