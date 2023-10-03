New Hampshire gets green light on new aging plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s plan on aging has been approved by the U.S. Department of Health.

The four year plan is dedicated to creating statewide long-term services for the states aging residents.

According to the state, the number of older Granite Staters is expected to grow quickly over the next two decades. Components of the plan include increased community support and care and reducing elder abuse and loneliness.

The state says its plan was approved by the Administration for Community Living, part of the U.S. Department of Health.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.