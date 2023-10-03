How to help
Police investigating another round of bomb threats across Vermont

Vermont State Police say more bomb threats were made across the state on Tuesday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say more bomb threats were made across the state on Tuesday.

This new round of threats comes after similar ones were reported across Vermont over the weekend.

Police said the threats received on Tuesday came from a Gmail address and referred to bombs and said people would die.

But police say no suspicious items have been found and none of the threats have proven to be legitimate.

The Grand Isle School District was among those targeted on Tuesday. Students were evacuated and deputies investigated. No bombs or suspicious items were found.

Police want to hear from anyone affected and they want you to report any suspicious activity. Contact them at 844-84-TIPS (844-848-8477), www.vtips.us, or text VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Our Katharine Huntley will have more on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

