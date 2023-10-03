How to help
Police: Motorcyclist clocked at 116 mph on I-89

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williston teen faces charges after police clocked them going 116 mph on I-89.

It happened in the town of Georgia Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. Vermont State Police say the 18-year-old, whose name was not released, was captured on radar near Exit 18 headed south in a 65 mph zone. Troopers pulled them over in Milton.

The juvenile faces charges of grossly negligent operation and a fine of $913 for not having insurance.

