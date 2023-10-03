How to help
South Burlington rejects latest proposal for blighted Pizza Hut property

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development of the old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington has hit another snag.

South Burlington’s Development Review Board has rejected a proposal to put a bank -- along with commercial space and housing -- on the property because the plan included a drive-in at the bank and it did not include enough affordable housing.

The owner of the property is now appealing the decision in Vermont Environmental Court. South Burlington officials hope that in the end, the property will serve a public purpose, just like many other developments on Shelburne Road.

“Each one is incrementally improving that street. Bringing more housing to it, bringing more pedestrian-friendly businesses to it, creating more neighborhoods to it. So, one by one, we are seeing a transformation to that area. We are really excited for the next one,” said Paul Conner, South Burlington’s director of planning & zoning.

It’s not the first time the owner of the blighted property has tried to redevelop the space since it was vacated over a decade ago. But officials say although the plans were rejected, the property has been approved for demolition.

