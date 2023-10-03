St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man is due in court Tuesday stemming from a violent assault in Burlington last month.

Burlington Police say Dakota Champagne, 25, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault against two people at the intersection of Church and Main Streets on September 8. Police say both victims sustained serious injuries that required surgical interventions.

Vermont State Police stopped Champagne for speeding Monday in St. Albans and authorities are asking that he be held without bail.

