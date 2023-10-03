How to help
St. Albans man charged with Burlington assault

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man is due in court Tuesday stemming from a violent assault in Burlington last month.

Burlington Police say Dakota Champagne, 25, was identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault against two people at the intersection of Church and Main Streets on September 8. Police say both victims sustained serious injuries that required surgical interventions.

Vermont State Police stopped Champagne for speeding Monday in St. Albans and authorities are asking that he be held without bail.

