How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

State legislature focuses on student equity in Vermont schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Education changes are being proposed to the state, focused on equity for all students.

A working group created by the legislature in 2019 was tasked with drafting new standards for inclusivity in schools.

Some of the proposed changes would mean that schools would offer counseling services that are respectful of student’s identities, support those who have experienced racism, develop ethnic studies programming, teach how different cultural and racial groups have contributed to creating the U.S., and create a student wellbeing space.

The group says the changes would support BIPOC students, LGBTQIA+ students, students with disabilities, and multilingual students.

The State Board of Education will be hearing testimony from the public and the working group at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
Police say a former NFL player and an Air Force veteran died in a plane crash in New York’s...
Plane crash in Northern NY kills 2, including former NFL player
Vermont State Police are investigating reports of bomb threats to key infrastructure throughout...
Police: Reports of bomb threats throughout Vermont
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Citing staffing woes, some fire and EMS units in Vermont are considering merging forces.
Firefighters and EMS teams join forces amid staffing shortages
FILE
New Hampshire gets green light on new aging plan
New Hampshire’s plan on aging has been approved by the U.S. Department of Health.
New Hampshire gets green light on new aging plan