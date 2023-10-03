State legislature focuses on student equity in Vermont schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Education changes are being proposed to the state, focused on equity for all students.

A working group created by the legislature in 2019 was tasked with drafting new standards for inclusivity in schools.

Some of the proposed changes would mean that schools would offer counseling services that are respectful of student’s identities, support those who have experienced racism, develop ethnic studies programming, teach how different cultural and racial groups have contributed to creating the U.S., and create a student wellbeing space.

The group says the changes would support BIPOC students, LGBTQIA+ students, students with disabilities, and multilingual students.

The State Board of Education will be hearing testimony from the public and the working group at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

