How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’

Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and Throwbacks / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDWOOD, N.J. (Gray News) – One young boy was lucky enough to score the ultimate football fan experience this weekend at a store in New Jersey.

Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store shows Tom Brady giving a boy named Gavin a Tom Brady rookie card, worth more than $1,000.

The store said Gavin is a local regular.

The video shows Gavin taking off his Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith jersey and handing it to Brady in exchange for the trading card.

“That’s a $1,000 card right there,” Brady tells the boy. “Go spend some of that on your… well, keep that card for a while.”

Brady later traded the Smith jersey to actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who was also at the event.

Sports fans packed the store Saturday for the event, participating in trading, raffles and giveaways.

The store said rapper Travis Scott was also in attendance.

In an Instagram post, the store thanked Brady, Hart and Scott for coming and giving customers “a lifetime memory.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Police say a former NFL player and an Air Force veteran died in a plane crash in New York’s...
Plane crash in Northern NY kills 2, including former NFL player
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Jake Burton Carpenter-File photo
Vermont dedicates marker in honor of birthplace of Burton Snowboards
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
File photo
Vermonters, visitors bask in late summer sunshine
Vermont State Police say more bomb threats were made across the state on Tuesday. - File photo
Police investigating another round of bomb threats across Vermont
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk