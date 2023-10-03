How to help
Vermont dedicates marker in honor of birthplace of Burton Snowboards

Jake Burton Carpenter-File photo
Jake Burton Carpenter-File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont, numerous snowboard enthusiasts and local history buffs dedicated a site Tuesday in honor of one of the most iconic brands in the sport.

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation participated in the event to recognize the creation of the first Burton snowboards. Jake Burton founded the company in 1977, preceding a revolution in winter recreation.

The state, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society and others dedicated a Vermont Roadside Historic Site Marker honoring Burton at Williams Park in Londonderry. Burton, who died in 2019, opened his first workshop on Main Street in Londonderry before moving the company elsewhere in the state.

It’s now headquartered in Burlington. The company’s Londonderry factory, which was lost in a fire, is critical to the history of snowboarding, said Hilary Batchelor, president of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society.

“It’s where his first shop was - where he did prototypes in his shop,” Batchelor said.

The historical society is also presenting an exhibit about Burton through Oct. 8.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

