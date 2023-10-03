BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Bright, fall foliage and bright, summerlike sunshine . . . an unbeatable combination! Burlington broke a record high temperature by getting up to 84 degrees. More records will be set or tied over the next couple of days as this unusual early October warm spell continues.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of this stretch with highs getting into the low-to-mid 80s. There will still be some low 80s on Thursday before we start to see a change in the weather pattern by the end of the week.

Clouds will be on the increase on Friday as a sharp cold front approaches from the west, but it should stay dry for most of the day. But once we get into Friday night, and especially during the day on Saturday, wet weather will return as that front slowly moves through. An inch or two of rain is possible for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will be coming down to more normal levels over the weekend, but then go lower than normal for the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. It will be unsettled with on-and-off rain showers, and with some cold air moving into the higher elevations late Monday into Tuesday, there could be some snow showers at some of the mountain summits!

Try to get outside as much as possible over these next few days and take MAX Advantage of this gorgeous, warm weather! -Gary

