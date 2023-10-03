How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Another sunny and mild day is upon us. Through our Tuesday, we will talk about mostly sunny skies overhead as daytime highs soar into the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Some records will probably be broken today! Dewpoints will begin to creep up into the 60s, so you may notice that humidity. Higher dewpoints will keep us a tad warmer tonight as overnight lows only fall back into the 50s for most locations.

Our sunny and warm weather will continue through mid-week; Wednesday and Thursday will feature more sunshine and daytime highs closer to that 80-degree mark. Dewpoints stay in the 60s, so we’ll keep that bit of humidity as well.

A return to reality will come as we head towards Friday. Friday features more clouds with temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will arrive on Friday evening and Friday night with a few showers. Those showers stick around through the first half of the weekend. Highs for Saturday are in the 60s. Sunday and Monday, we are back down into the 50s for daytime highs. Sunday and Monday could still feature a few showers but also be a few sunny breaks.

Enjoy the sunny and warmer weather while it is here!

Happy Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

