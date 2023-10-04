How to help
802 News Podcast: Burlington firefighters speak on opioid crisis

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The opioid crisis has dramatically changed the kinds of calls Burlington firefighters respond to.

Overdose calls have climbed each year, from 56 in 2018 to 252 last year. That means firefighters are now much more likely to administer Narcan than get behind a fire hose.

On the latest of the “802 News Podcast,” host Mark Johnson spoke with firefighters about their changing roles.

“I think the main thing I heard from them was feeling defeated. They’re dealing with a record number of overdoses. They’re on a 48-hour shift, sometimes dealing with the same person more than once, giving them Narcan more than once. And they don’t feel like they’re making any sort of a difference,” Johnson said. “When a rescue person shows up and you and I are in medical distress, we’re usually quite grateful that they’re there. In many cases, when they’re dealing with somebody with an overdose, they bring them back out with the Narcan and that person is angry.”

Click here to listen to the episode, “Compassion Fatigue.”

