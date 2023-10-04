How to help
Anti-war protesters get ready for Ukraine peace rally

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An anti-war group is planning a demonstration today demanding to meet with Senator Bernie Sanders.

Members of Code Pink, Veterans for Peace, and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom are in support of a ceasefire and war negotiations in Ukraine.

Today, the protestors will march to Senator Sanders office in Burlington with another group doing the same in Washington D.C. They say they will not move from the senator’s office door until a meeting has been scheduled.

WCAX will be following this story as it develops.

