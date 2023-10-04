CBD market remains strong after legalized THC sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Before legal cannabis hit store shelves a year ago this week a similar product had been gaining popularity in the legal marketplace.

CBD is one of many compounds derived from cannabis that doesn’t produce the same psychoactive effect as THC. Despite the legal market for cannabis in Vermont, customers are still seeking CBD.

Vermont Pure CBD in Vergennes is adapting. Seth Lapidow says his team jumped on the CBD train during the so-called “CBD Gold Rush” at the end of the decade, where out-of-state funding helped boost the industry in Vermont. He has customers buying his product in person and online and says retail cannabis has not impacted his business.

“We have a customer niche of people looking for CBD, not forgive for the myriad health benefits that they believe the plant yields,” said Lapidow.

Lapidow says his biggest competitor is the CBD that’s mass-produced at a low price and sold in stores like gas stations. As for joining the recreational cannabis market, Lapidow says issues with tax write-offs keep them away.

“Until it’s federally legal, we have no interest in being in the marijuana business,” said Lapidow.

Not every CBD retailer feels the same. Zenbarn Farms in Waterbury began selling CBD in 2020 and expanded to retail cannabis in November.

Co-founder Marlena Tucker Fishman says they kept their CBD store in the front, and then you show your ID and move to the separate cannabis section if you’re interested. She says it’s a model that’s worked for both products hand in hand.

“There’s some folks that still come in for CBD but enjoyed the smell from the other strains coming through. Then there are some people that were avid THC users and realize that now they like to blend some CBD with their THC or CBD with their THC extend the shelf life of their THC,” said Fishman.

Statewide, Nellie Marvel with the Cannabis Control Board says the CBD market has greatly matured since 2019. There are around 30 companies registered with the CCB to sell CBD.

“It’s not quite as busy as the adult-use market is, but it’s also something different than the adult-use market because you can sell CBD products in any store,” said Marvel.

She notes there have been changes over the years. The USDA does not allow farmers to own a hemp license and an adult use license, resulting in some growers dropping CBD altogether.

The CCB now regulates synthetic THC products weaved into CBD at high levels.

“We’ve had folks go in both directions, either just stop selling them entirely, or say no, this is a market that we want to pursue, and we’ve gone into the adult-use market,” said Marvel.

The cannabis control board says they don’t have CBD revenue information, and the Department of Taxes says they can’t parse out CBD data.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.