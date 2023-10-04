How to help
CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

