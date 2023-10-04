Copley Hospital breaks ground on new Waterbury medical office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Copley Hospital broke ground Tuesday on its new Mansfield Orthopaedics Waterbury Medical Office Building.

The new 10,000-square-foot clinic replaces their current building off Route 100. Hospital CEO Joe Woodin says the larger facility will reduce wait times for in-demand medical services like orthopedics, podiatry, and rehab therapy. And with an aging population, he says the number of people needed these services will only be growing.

“Many of them actually come from other parts of the state, give or take. Seventy percent of the people that actually visit that current clinic come from south of where we are -- Chittenden County, Washington County. So, we’re trying to accommodate the demand and make it easier for folks who come in,” Woodin said.

The new clinic will have 14 exam rooms and two diagnostic imaging rooms. The facility is expected to open next summer.

