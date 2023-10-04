How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fair Haven Union Middle/High School students bring stolen handgun onto grade school campus

Fair Haven Union High School
Fair Haven Union High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven Police are investigating reports of two students at Fair Haven Union Middle/High School who brought a stolen firearm onto the grade school campus.

The Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell released a message to district families on Tuesday afternoon that they became aware on Tuesday that the stolen handgun was brought onto the campus on Friday, September 29th.

WCAX spoke with police who said the investigation is ongoing but they cannot release many more details because the case involves juveniles.

However, they did say that charges are forthcoming.

The district wants all parents to speak with their children about the serious repercussions of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and is encouraging students to report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Sena
Missing New York girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Police say a former NFL player and an Air Force veteran died in a plane crash in New York’s...
Plane crash in Northern NY kills 2, including former NFL player
Charlotte Sena, age 9
Amber Alert: NY authorities say missing 9-year-old in ‘imminent danger’
One person is dead after a motorcycle and truck crashed in Clarendon. - File photo
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Manchester man arrested for stalking NY woman from his airplane
James Felix sentenced on drug and firearm charges leading to the death of Benzel Hampton
7th person sentenced in 2019 Burlington Murder
If you had planned a fishing trip this summer, you might have had some change of plans with all...
Wildlife Watch: Fishing guides navigate topsy turvy summer
Supporters of an Addison County woman fatally shot outside her home last month rallied Tuesday,...
Friends and family demand justice for Addison County woman allegedly shot by juvenile