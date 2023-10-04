Fair Haven Union Middle/High School students bring stolen handgun onto grade school campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven Police are investigating reports of two students at Fair Haven Union Middle/High School who brought a stolen firearm onto the grade school campus.

The Slate Valley Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell released a message to district families on Tuesday afternoon that they became aware on Tuesday that the stolen handgun was brought onto the campus on Friday, September 29th.

WCAX spoke with police who said the investigation is ongoing but they cannot release many more details because the case involves juveniles.

However, they did say that charges are forthcoming.

The district wants all parents to speak with their children about the serious repercussions of bringing a weapon onto school grounds and is encouraging students to report any suspicious activity.

