Giuliani suing President Biden in New Hampshire for defamation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is suing President Joe Biden in New Hampshire.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is suing President Joe Biden in New Hampshire.

Giuliani, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, was in Concord Wednesday to announce the lawsuit over comments Biden made in a 2020 Democratic primary debate in Nashville. In that debate, Giuliani claims Biden made false and defamatory comments, including saying he was “a Russian pawn.”

A lawyer at the press conference in the Granite State says Guiliani filed the lawsuit in New Hampshire to take advantage of the state’s defamation laws.

“His lies cost me a good deal of my law practice, it cost me clients to my consulting business. I haven’t calculated the amount, we can do that later, but it’s in the millions of millions of dollars,” Giuliani said.

The White House has not commented on the lawsuit

