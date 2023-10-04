Giuliani suing President Biden in New Hampshire for defamation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is suing President Joe Biden in New Hampshire.

Giuliani, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, was in Concord Wednesday to announce the lawsuit over comments Biden made in a 2020 Democratic primary debate in Nashville. In that debate, Giuliani claims Biden made false and defamatory comments, including saying he was “a Russian pawn.”

A lawyer at the press conference in the Granite State says Guiliani filed the lawsuit in New Hampshire to take advantage of the state’s defamation laws.

“His lies cost me a good deal of my law practice, it cost me clients to my consulting business. I haven’t calculated the amount, we can do that later, but it’s in the millions of millions of dollars,” Giuliani said.

The White House has not commented on the lawsuit

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.