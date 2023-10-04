Hassan leads effort to improve access to eating disorder care

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill aims to address eating disorders among some vulnerable populations.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski re-introduced the bipartisan Nutrition CARE Act that would expand access to medical care for people on Medicare with eating disorders. That includes seniors and people with disabilities.

“For these groups especially, an eating disorder can be life-threatening, and it is critical that people on Medicare with an eating disorder can get the full help that they need,” Hassan said in a statement.

