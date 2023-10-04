How to help
Hassan leads effort to improve access to eating disorder care

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading an effort to improve access to eating disorder...
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading an effort to improve access to eating disorder care. - File photo(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bipartisan effort on Capitol Hill aims to address eating disorders among some vulnerable populations.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski re-introduced the bipartisan Nutrition CARE Act that would expand access to medical care for people on Medicare with eating disorders. That includes seniors and people with disabilities.

“For these groups especially, an eating disorder can be life-threatening, and it is critical that people on Medicare with an eating disorder can get the full help that they need,” Hassan said in a statement.

