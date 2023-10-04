Health Watch: Breast cancer survivor urges women to get screened sooner

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the Health Department, roughly 7,000 Vermont women are living with a current or previous diagnosis of breast cancer. Now, new screening recommendations mean younger women should start scheduling scans.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kathryn Moritz was shocked when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer at age 33.

“Kind of had this gut feeling something else was going on. So I saw my doctor and decided to get a mammogram and get everything checked out,” Moritz said.

Now 36, Moritz is in breast cancer remission.

She says without her mammogram, she never would have known about the cancer. Now, she’s encouraging others to get screened.

“I was very shocked. I really didn’t think that someone my age would get a cancer diagnosis for breast cancer, let alone an advanced stage 3 diagnosis,” Moritz said. “It was really scary.”

For years, the recommended age to get screened for breast cancer was 50 years old. The ACS now says women 40-44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year, and women 45-54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older can have a mammogram every other year if they choose it.

But midwives at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital say sometimes the conversation can start as early as age 30.

“There are many very small breast cancers that can be detected by mammogram. The concern is if you don’t detect those cancers early, they could spread to other areas of the body. The goal is to catch breast cancer as early as possible. I do support listening to your body, and really going with your gut,” said Kathleen Mulkern, a midwife at NVRH.

Mammographers at NVRH say there has been an uptick in women showing an interest in getting screened more frequently. And they add performing self-exams is a good way to keep an eye on things.

“You should be checking about once a month for any lumps, bumps, any discolorations of the breast tissue or of the skin. Some women will have like, discharge. That’s one that we would do an exam for,” said Linda Martellucci, a mammographer at NVRH.

NVRH says they encourage those who think something is wrong to talk to their doctor.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.