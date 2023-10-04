How to help
Killington breaks ground on $47M water pump project

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $47 million infrastructure project that has been decades in the planning is now underway in Killington. Officials say the tax increment financed project will not only pave the way for a new ski village but also benefit the entire region.

With a snip of the ribbon, local and state leaders Wednesday celebrated the start of a new municipal water pump station in Killington.

“This has been a project that we have been waiting for for a very long time,” said Beth Sarandrea with the Killington Pico Area Association

The project, which includes upgrades to the access road, will pump water up to the base of the mountain where a ski village is in the planning stages. “In order for our community and region to grow, we really need to have a reliable water source,” Sarandrea said.

Clean water has been a source of frustration for business owners in Killington over the years. “With all the contaminants we have in town with the PFAS and everything, and we don’t have a municipal water system here,” said Killington Selectboard member Jim Haff. But he says the project is not just about water. The pipeline will help the town create new housing. “We’ve taken it on in Killington as a selectboard to say, hey, we have to solve this problem. So, we bought a 70-acre lot and it looks like 250 to 300 home sites or apartments.”

The initial phases of the project, which includes the new ski village, is estimated to increase the town’s taxable grand list by more than a quarter billion dollars. Officials say that will likely bring benefits to the region that extend far beyond Killington.

“There is this constant connection through that Route 4 corridor,” said Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges, one of dozens of people on hand for Wednesday’s ceremony. “Whether it’s the tourism and people coming down to Rutland to shop while they are up here, or the fact that tons of people that work on the mountain live down in Rutland.”

Officials say water should begin flowing up the mountain in the summer of 2025 with access and hookup available in the spring of the following year.

